WMNF SOTD 1/3/25: Corcovado (Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars) by Daniela Soledade

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday, January 3, 2025 is Corcovado (Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars) by Daniela Soledade, out today on streaming services.

Daniela Soledade is a local jewel that Tampa Bay shares with Brazil. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Soledade’s family roots are steeped in Bossa Nova’s inception. Her grandfather, Paulo Soledade, composed popular songs with renowned Bossa Nova founders Antônio Carlos Jobim and others.

In addition to singing and playing flute and stringed instruments Soledade is often joined by producer Nate Najar on guitar. You can learn more about her from this piece in Tampa Magazine.

This is Soledade’s gorgeous version of Corcovado (Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars), a bossa nova song and jazz standard written by Antônio Carlos Jobim in 1960. English lyrics were later written by Gene Lees. It was further popularized by Stan Getz/Astrud Gilberto in 1963, and many others, including Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald.

Among other concerts, Soledade and Najar are performing “Love & Bossa Nova” at the Peace Memorial Concert Series on January 12th in Clearwater, FL.

A very special show, “Daniela Soledade” – Amazon Soul, will be performed Saturday, January 17th, at Bayboro Brewing in St, Petersburg. Soledade will showcase Brazilian classics and contemporary songs, bringing the spirit of Djavan, Gil, Jobim and Sade to life. Joining Soledade is her fabulous working band, featuring Patrick Bettison on keyboards and harmonica, Joe Porter on the bass, Carl Amundson on electric guitar and legendary Brazilian drummer Claudio Infante, along with longtime producer, arranger and guitarist Nate Najar.

Corcovado (Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars) is the first single of Soledade’s latest album, “Deco Tropical”, expected in early 2025.

You can read more about Soledade, watch videos, and sign up for mailing list and more at https://danielasoledade.com/

