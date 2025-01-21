WMNF SOTD: All I’ve Found by Jeremy Gloff

The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday January 20th is All I’ve Found by Jeremy Gloff.

Jeremy Gloff is an independent musician and writer residing in Tampa, Florida. Since his first album in 1993 Gloff has released 25 solo albums with the newest being ’50 AF: The Best Of Jeremy Gloff Vol. 2′, which was released on his 50th birthday, January 8th, 2025. Read the write-up in Creative Loafing.

About “All I’ve Found” Gloff notes:

“I wrote ‘All I’ve Found’ back in March after I found out my friend George was killed. I was sitting at Starbucks and was supposed to head to a Purr Purr Purr show but I found myself overcome with a nearly unbearable feeling of loss and grief. I felt driven that night to drive to George’s apartment in Brandon and just sit there and feel his energy. We have those car rides of cavernous hollowness and this was one of those. My friend Heather Jenkins had also recently passed and her spirit was lingering.

“I went home, I picked up my guitar, and this song came out. It turned out to be a precursor for a very hard year which saw the loss of jobs, dreams, friends, property, hope, and futures. I packaged all of that into this song.

“A year or so ago (or two or three who knows anymore) I played a show at Oscura with Rebekah Pulley and Matt Burke (of Have Gun, Will Travel) – and after that show I had a dream of us all giving up our lives and forming a band where we sang three part harmony and travelled the world. That dream won’t come true, but instead I asked them to sing on this song with me. They were kind enough to do so.”

More of Jeremy Gloff’s music: https://jeremygloff.bandcamp.com/

