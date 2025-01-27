WMNF SOTD and You: Supporting Local Music!

WMNF’s Song of the Day exists to promote local music. Often this is by featuring local artists who are about to drop a new album, such as Liquid Pennies. It may also be national or international artist who have upcoming concerts in the Tampa Bay area, such the Gypsy Kings or Dropkick Murphys.

We do all of this daily to support the Tampa Bay regional music scene. Why all the effort? Because developing the surrounding arts scene is mission-critical for a community radio station, especially one that has been around for 45 years like WMNF.

In a world where streaming platforms and social media dominate the music industry, it’s easy to get swept away by epic stadium shows with pyrotechnics. Yet it is the vibrant, diverse world of small, local music artists, where artists learn their art.

Tampa Bay is rich in cultural diversity, with influences ranging from Cuban and Latin American traditions to Southern rock and jazz and hiphop. Moreover, the Tampa Bay music scene is a breeding ground for innovation. Local musicians often reflect this eclectic mix in their work, creating music that defies genre. Some of these artists may get famous,

Supporting these artists is not just an act of kindness; it’s an investment in the cultural and economic health of your community. By championing local musicians, music lovers in Tampa Bay can contribute to the betterment of the local arts scene and the city in ways that benefit everyone.

When you spend money on local music—whether through concert tickets, merchandise, or streaming—a significant portion of that revenue stays within Tampa Bay. It supports not just the artists but also local venues, recording studios, sound engineers, and other professionals in the music ecosystem.

However, the challenges faced by local musicians in Tampa Bay are significant. Venues like Hooch and Hive and Ella’s are closing. Playing shows is getting more expensive. While there will always be coffee shops and super stars, the “middle class” working musicians are being squeezed out.

While streaming platforms have given artists unprecedented access to audiences, they’ve also made it harder for smaller acts to stand out in a saturated market. That’s where you, as a music lover, can make a real difference. By taking deliberate actions to support local artists, you can help level the playing field and ensure their voices are heard.

Here are ten specific ways you can support and uplift the Tampa Bay music scene:

Attend Local Shows: Vote with your dollars and your feet. You can actually get close. Show up for live performances at venues like Skipper’s Smokehouse, The Orpheum, New World, Crowbar, Bayboro, and many others. Your presence is essential. Support these venues by purchasing food and drink when you can. Buy Their Music: Purchase albums, EPs, or singles directly from the artists instead of relying solely on streaming platforms. Do it on Bandcamp Friday. Or right now. According to one estimate, you have to listen to an album almost 200 times for the artist to get the same money from one album sale. Buy Their Merch: Purchasing physical media, shirts, etc not only provides money directly to local artists, but it is also fun. You can show off your favorite bands. Follow and Engage Online: Interact with Tampa Bay artists on platforms like Instagram. In addition to staying informed, your likes, comments, and shares can boost their visibility. Volunteer or Donate: Offer your time, skills, or money to support Tampa Bay music. Learn more about how to volunteer at WMNF here. There are many others such as SHAMc, The Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, and The Suncoast Blues Society. Host House Concerts: For real. This is an age-old tradition. Invite local artists to perform in your home for an intimate gathering of friends and neighbors. Advocate for Arts Funding: Support public policies that increase funding for the arts and provide grants to local musicians. Save Our Stages is a good place to start.

Each of these actions, though seemingly small, contributes to a larger movement that sustains and enriches the local music ecosystem. When we invest in local artists, we’re investing in our community.

Music has the power to inspire, connect, and transform, but only if we nurture the voices that create it. WMNF aims to keep those voices strong in southwest Florida. And don’t forget Tropical Heatwave is coming up!!!