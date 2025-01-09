WMNF SOTD: One of the Boys by Quil Darling [premiere]

It is GNV Week here at WMNF Song of the Day. It is like Shark Week, but for celebrating Gainesville, FL bands and the music they create. Completely by coincidence (truly) MusicGNV is releasing a limited edition t-shirt that is based on favorite Gainesville music t-shirt. Get yours while you can.

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 9, 2025 is “One Of The Boys” Quil Darling. (Note that is spelled with one “L”.)

Darling is a folk pop artist from Gainesville, FL and a founding member of the folk punk band Confession Kids.

“One Of The Boys” is Darling’s debut single. Lyrically, it explores the idea of finding a love for yourself and for life through your love for other people and their love for you. Musically eclectic, it utilizes sounds from atypical instruments like a switchblade, a jar of buttons, and a plastic comb.

We asked Darling how it felt to release a debut song into the world. “I’m so nervous about releasing this song! But it’s that good kind of nervous, like butterflies in your stomach. It’s my first solo release and it’s so personal to me. I just hope people connect with it.”

To anyone out there having a hard time imagining a life where things are better than they are right now, this song is for you. Keep going, you’ll find your people. Quil Darling

Darling has two shows coming up: January 24th at The Bark in Tallahassee and February 27th at Sunshine Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville. You can more info about those shows and more on social media: @quildarling.

