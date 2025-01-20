Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD: Politics Don Expose Them by Femi Kuti

Posted on January 20, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Today the United States inaugurates the Donald Trump.  While the eyes are on Washington, DC, the WMNF Song of the Day in Tampa, FL for January 20, 2025 is “Politics Don Expose Them” by Femi Kuti.

Legendary Nigerian artist Femi Kuti shares his first solo music in nearly six years and the first taste of his upcoming solo album due out this year.  “Politics Don Expose Them”, out on Partisan Records, is a scathing reflection on current times set over a bombastic sonic display of melodious sax lines, impossibly catchy horn riff and squelchy synths. 

On the track, Femi chastises government leaders for their corruption and mistreatment of the masses. Speaking of the track, Femi offers: “‘Politics Don Expose Them’ talks about how politics has exposed the true corrupt natures of our politicians. As we are in a new democratic political dispensation, there’s no exaggeration or lie in saying our politicians have failed us. ‘Politics Don Expose Them’ highlights the greed and corruption by our politicians in destroying the lives and economy of our nations.”  

The “Politics Don Expose Them” video illustrates the cycle of political deception and societal frustration in Nigeria through a powerful satirical narrative, contrasting scenes of promises, protests, and the painful aftermath across generations. 

Tags
