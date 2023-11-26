Ladies First: Women Commemorated and Appreciated

The Forum was guest hosted by Annie Miles, writer and entrepreneur. She took the Fourth Estate by storm.

Today historical figure Sojourner Truth and Josephine Baker were remembered. Tina Turner and Queen Latifa were celebrated. The Forum led callers on a discussion about women’s agency in political progress, saving the country from fascists and differences between the Presidential leaders of the two main parties in the U.S.

A discussion of entrepreneurship and business starts, the importance of education and the fight for access to books and knowledge in the face of book bans.

A shout out to shift workers on Shift Worker Sunday!