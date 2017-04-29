A Different Type Of Publisher (on Life Elsewhere)

With a catalog that includes titles such as President Trump Unveiled: Exposing the Bigoted Billionaire, The Animals’ Vegan Manifesto, Kingdom Of The Unjust: Behind the U.S.–Saudi Connection, The United States Vs. Pvt. Chelsea Manning, and At The Tea Party plus controversial authors like Julian Assange, Patrick Cockburn, Sue Coe, and Clark Stoeckley, you know OR Books is a different type of publisher. Founded by two veterans of the publishing industry, John Oakes and Colin Robinson, in 2009, OR Books took a revolutionary approach to publishing by printing on demand, selling directly to the customer, and focusing on creative promotion through traditional media and the Internet. “We are a new type of publishing company. Embracing progressive change in politics, culture and the way we do business.” Says Colin Robinson, “Our list is highly selective, combining established authors with new discoveries.” Learn more about OR Books when Colin Robinson joins Norman B for the next edition of Life Elsewhere.

