17 bands in 17 days – Day 12: Midwest indie favorites Sweeping Promises craft a post-punk dream

Posted on by Mike Bagley
Sweeping Promises

Only 14 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings  “Sweeping Promises”  deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the d.i.y. ethos (punk 101)… The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will musically, live, take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early 2000 post punk pioneers Erase Errata.

And….since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey (or just let them eat cake…lol)..,Don’t miss their exciting display of power and passion at WMNF’S Tropical heatwave 2024…!!!

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

 

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

 The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA: 

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!

