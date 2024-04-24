17 bands in 17 days – Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood and the fusion of tradition with innovation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Selwyn Birchwood performs at Cafe Wha? on July 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Only 11 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Selwyn Birchwood’s sound is unparalleled because of his ability to fuse traditional blues with modern components, producing a sound that is both timeless and cutting edge. The Washington Post has described Birchwood as- “an indelibly modern and original next-generation bluesman; his tough vocals, guitar and lap steel touch on classic Chicago blues, Southern soul and boogie.”

With his electrifying performances, he was able to win both the Albert King Guitarist of the Year award and the Blues Foundation’s 2013 International Blues Challenge (band category). He competed against 125 other bands around the country, and one of the things that set him apart from the rest was his lap steel guitar. Despite being an unconventional choice of instrument, it adds a unique element that improves his overall stage presence and sound.

At the age of 13, Birchwood picked up the guitar and quickly became influenced by Jimi Hendrix. At seventeen, Birchwood had become a devoted blues fan after learning about how Hendrix drew inspiration from that genre. When Birchwood was 19 years old, he was introduced to his friend’s neighbor, who was a blues guitarist and bandleader. His name was Clarence Smith, a long-time blues musician originally from Texas. Rhodes took Birchwood on a tour when he had just graduated from high school. While attending college, he went on four separate tours with Rhodes. While on tour, Birchwood said he had “learned a lot from him (Rhodes). He took me all over the United States, all over Canada…and he showed me what the lifestyle was like. He always kept me second in command, by his side, and tried to show me how to be a bandleader.”

After moving to Tampa in 2010, Birchwood established The Selwyn Birchwood Band, which now includes bassist Donald Wright, drummer Curtis Nutall, and baritone saxophonist Regi Oliver. His first album under the Alligator Records label, Do Not Call No Ambulance, was released on June 10, 2014. In 2015, the band won the Blues Music Award in the ‘Best New Artist Album’ category for Do Not Call No Ambulance. The Rolling Stones described the album as being- “a remarkable debut by a major player.”

Do not pass up one of the most exciting and unique blues shows you will ever see!

Selwyn Birchwood will be performing in the Cantina at 7:35 p.m.

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

Day 12: Sweeping Promises

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA:

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!