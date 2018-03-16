A few minutes with Grammy winning rapper, author and actor Lecrae on Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop this Sunday 8 AM

Share this:

Grammy award winning artist Lecrae calls in from the road to Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop to talk with Tempest and DJ Spen. This multi-talented artist reflects his Christian faith in his music, though he doesn’t call himself a Christian rapper. His music is super positive, as is the way he approaches life. Lecrae was the first Grammy Gospel winner to win for a hip hop album. He worked ‘with Dwyane Wade and Joshua DuBois in the multimedia initiative This Is Fatherhood as part of the Obama administration‘s Fatherhood and Mentoring Initiative. He has also presented on and written about racial tension and injustice in the United States,’ according to Wikipedia!

Here is his gorgeous video, Blessings, featuring Ty Dolla $ign