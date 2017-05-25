Memorial Day on Morning Energy

Share this:

Memorial Day is just around the corner and hopefully some of your holiday plans will consist of reflecting over the many lives that have been lost throughout the years to help sustain our freedoms. On Morning Energy, to do our part to support this very special day, we are going to highlight some of the major wars, talk about conflicts that lead to war (in the world, and in our personal and professional lives), and we are also going to talk about the benefits of war.

Join Me, Renna (your radio Flayme) as we go on another musical journey Friday morning from 4 to 6am!!! Looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in!….If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.