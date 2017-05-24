A Summer Read Or An Observation On Misogyny? on Life Elsewhere

Share this:

Is Sonia Taitz’s new novel, Great With Child, a well-crafted summer read about an aspiring lawyer, who happens to be single and pregnant, involved in a love triangle while engaged in an intriguing sub-plot? Or, is Sonia Taitz presenting a shrewd observation on the hurdles of being a working mother dealing with rampant misogyny and difficult career choices?

In the next edition of Life Elsewhere, Sonia Taitz, Yale-educated lawyer, mother and writer talks with Norman B about her latest book, the continuing disparity for women in the workplace and who she would cast in a movie of her book.

Life Elsewhere is available at iTunes or you can listen anytime here.

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3