This Wednesday, May 17th, Surface Noise is holding our annual Brian Eno Birthday! But seeing the proximity of his birthday to his collaborator, the amazing artist David Byrne of Talking Heads and a million other things, we thought we’d spin lots of Eno, Byrne, Talking Heads, Roxy Music and works produced for others. It’s a Once in a Lifetime Party! Ok, we’ll probably do it next year….but don’t be late for this!