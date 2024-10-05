Donate Now!
5th Annual Tom Petty Birthday Tribute Today!

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Calling All Tom Petty Fans! Don’t Back Down from This Epic Birthday Bash!

🎸 WMNF’s 5th Annual Tom Petty Birthday Tribute 🎸

Free Fallin’ into a night of pure rock ‘n’ roll magic? You’ve come to the right place! Join Florida’s finest community radio station, WMNF 88.5 FM, as we celebrate our homegrown hero, Tom Petty, with an unforgettable musical extravaganza.

🗓️ When: Saturday, October 5th, 2024
🕔 Time: Doors open at 5 PM, Music from 6 PM to 11 PM
📍 Where: Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa, FL

What’s in store:
Over a dozen bands
40+ Tom Petty classics from 26 albums
A musical journey spanning Petty’s entire career
Unique covers in each band’s signature style

From The Heartbreakers to The Traveling Wilburys, from Mudcrutch to his solo work – we’re covering it all! As WMNF’s Music Director Flee says, “He’s our home state guy—we love him.”

Don’t be the Last DJ to miss out! Grab your tickets now:

$20 in advance
$25 at the door

Call 813-238-8001 or visit wmnf.org

Remember, “Everyone gets lucky sometimes,” and this is your chance to be part of a concert that’s gonna “feel so good and so free and so right, we ain’t never gonna change our minds about it.”

Let’s make some noise for the Florida boy who rocked the world! See you there, Wildflowers! 🌼🎶

