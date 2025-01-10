Donate Now!
“A Lasting Legacy” on Morning Energy

Posted on January 9, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
“Your Legacy is not what you leave for people, but what you leave in people”…Anonymous

ABC News was one of several media outlets that aired a special following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.  The special was titled: “Jimmy Carter: A Full Life – A Special Edition of 20/20”. The program was filled with inspiring stories about how Carter defied odds to achieve personal and professional goals; some of which became a part of his lasting legacy.

To some Jimmy Carter was regarded as an “Honest Abe” and as such became affectionately known as “Honest Jimmy”. He lived up to this name in many ways, to include his presidential announcement speech in 1974 in which he stated the three things that he would not do to become president: “I would not tell a lie. I would not mislead the American people … and I would not betray your trust.”

Of the many things that Jimmy Carter will be remembered for is being a man of principle, being a man of determination and being a humanitarian. On Morning Energy not only will we be exploring some of the lasting legacies of former President Jimmy Carter, but we will also explore ways that we can also build lasting legacies in our personal and professional lives.

Join me, Renna. on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at WMNF.ORG

 

