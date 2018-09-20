Activists will protest Jon Burge outside Florida funeral home

Share this:

A former Chicago Police Department commander who went to prison after being convicted of obstruction of justice and one count of perjury relating to accusations of torturing dozens of suspects died recently in Hillsborough County; and because of those torture allegations, activists plan protest the funeral of Jon Burge in Ruskin Friday.

Gage Lacharite is with Tampa Bay SDS.

“Jon Burge was a Chicago Police officer who, from the 80s til the [1990s] ran – well, basically, he tortured over 100 African-American and Latino men in order to extract confessions from them for crimes. So he was found guilty of lying about torturing the people. So he was sent to prison and he got out early.”

He was a Chicago Police commander. Chicago got sued for all this torture that happened under his command. What kinds of penalties did Chicago – the taxpayers I guess, of the city have to pay for the torture caused by this person’s command?

“It cost about $120 million, including $67 million in settlements to the torture victims. The numbers are from In These Times, which is a progressive magazine. $67 million in settlements to the torture victims, over $22 million in ongoing pension payouts to his collaborators, over $20 million in legal defense to Burge and his henchmen and over $15 million to investigate and prosecute his crimes. Meanwhile, as many as 20 of his torture victims remain behind bars today. So one of the demands that we’re pushing is freeing all of his torture victims. We’re also trying to connect it to the current ‘convict [Officer Jason] Van Dyke’ campaign going on in Chicago right now.”

Jon Burge died recently and you’re going to be protesting outside the funeral home. Why?

“We’re going to be doing it to raise consciousness about, one, the ongoing crime of all of the torture victims who are still behind bars off of illegally-extracted confessions and we’re also going to be connecting it to, again, the Laquan McDonald case and pushing for a conviction. “We’re protesting the funeral just to raise consciousness of the fact that some police officers are able to get away with just horrible crimes and go on living their lives. So we want to make sure that people remember that this man was a torturer. He was responsible for some of the worst, most racist excesses of the Chicago Police Department, which is notoriously racist police department in the United States.”

Some critics might say that by protesting a funeral you’re adopting the tactics of the Westboro Baptist Church.

“Yeah, I disagree with that. I think that the targets of the Westboro Baptist Church are by and large good people who don’t deserve the harassment and attacks from Westboro Baptist Church. Meanwhile, we also have this trend sort of whitewashing the crimes of people who were not very good people and trying to celebrate these people who committed these horrible crimes. We just think it’s important to keep up the fight against police crimes and exposing them. Even if some people might be offended by that. But the fact of the matter is, where’s the offense for the over 20 people who are still in prison today over his torture? Or the hundreds of people who have been tortured at his hands?”

Here’s the AP’s obituary of Jon Burge:

Former Chicago police commander linked to torture dead at 70

