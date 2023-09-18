Aston Barrett Jr. on the Righteous Rockers Experience, 9/24/23

Share this:

The Righteous Rockers Experience will host an exclusive live interview with Grammy Award winning Producer and leader of the Wailers, Aston Barrett Jr. (son of Aston Barrett and nephew of Carlton Barrett, Bob Marley bassist and drummer respectively). Aston will co-star in the new Bob Marley movie coming out 2024, where he plays his father.

There will be a call-in opportunity to speak with Aston directly during the show.

Tune into WMNF 88.5FM Tampa, Sunday Sept. 24th at 4:30pm to listen and participate.