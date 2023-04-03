Bay Pines hosts annual Stand Down event to support veterans

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/News_Stand_Down.mp3 https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/News_Stand_Down.mp3

Share this:

The Bay Pines Veteran Affairs Healthcare System hosted their annual Veterans Stand Down event on Saturday. At the CW, Bill Young VA Medical Center.

Karen Broadus, member of the Pinellas County housing authority explains resources offered for veterans in our community who are facing homelessness.

“What it is, is we work with the VA, we manage them, they manage them, we give them the voucher. So what it is it’s helping them getting off the street, getting a roof over their head, the more we can get in and the quicker you know, it’s there’s no wait for them. And it’s a good benefit because a lot of the veterans may have different problems here and there. That’s why we work with the VA because they’re the medical side. We house them we pay a portion of their rent, they pay a portion of the rent or if they don’t have any, but at least it gets them in there so they can have a sturdy roof over their head.”

The VA healthcare system offers programs such as Stand Down Court, an annual program with a federal appointed judge to offer legal services. As well as employment support, counseling, dental services and housing assistance.

John Burton, a 2nd lieutenant veteran in the U.S army who received an honorable discharge from the Navy, attends Stand Down every year. He says the veteran court helped his friend in the past when he needed legal help.

“The veteran court is a great, a great service to our veterans in the Pinellas County area.”

According to the 2020 Florida council on homelessness, over 2,400 homeless veterans were counted.

If you’d like to find out more about programs for homeless veterans visit va.gov/homeless.