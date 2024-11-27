Black Nerds Matter: Stanton Belford

Welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Today, we’re honored to host Dr. Stanton Belford, a professor of biology at Tennessee Southern in Nashville, Tennessee. Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Belford brings his Caribbean roots into his groundbreaking work in plant molecular biology, bioinformatics, and microbial ecology. He’s also a passionate advocate for diversity in STEM, serving as a board member for Black in Marine Science (BIMS), where he amplifies Black voices in marine and environmental sciences.

In this episode, Dr. Belford shares insights from his fascinating journey, from growing up in Trinidad to becoming a leader in coral reef research and biodiversity conservation. We’ll dive into his passion for coral reef ecosystems, the cutting-edge molecular techniques he uses for species identification, and how his work is shaping conservation strategies in the face of climate change.

Dr. Belford also reflects on the power of mentorship in science, his efforts to support diverse voices through publishing, and the role of representation in inspiring the next generation of scientists. Plus, we get a glimpse into his “nerdy” side and hear about the five coolest things he’s seen while exploring reefs.

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation with Dr. Stanton Belford, where science, mentorship, and Caribbean culture collide!