Brit Hawthorne. Amanda Jayatissa. Loraine James

In this edition two exceptional books and new ambient music. First, we begin with non-fiction, Raising Antiracist Children – A Parenting Guide by Britt Hawthorne (with Natasha Yglesias), followed by a delve into the world of fiction with Sri Lanka-based author, Amanda Jayatissa, and to close the show, new music from Whatever The Weather, AKA, Loraine James.

In Raising Antiracist Children, Britt Hawthorne, a nationally recognized teacher and advocate and offers an interactive guide for strategically incorporating the tools of inclusivity into everyday life and parenting. Raising Antiracist Children is broken down into four comprehensive sections to help adults and kids find common ground in becoming anti-biased and antiracist human beings.

Healthy bodies—Establishing a safe and body-positive home environment to combat stereotypes and create boundaries.

Radical minds—Encouraging children to be agents of change, accompanied by scripts for teaching advocacy, giving and taking productive feedback, and becoming a coconspirator for change.

Conscious shopping—Raising awareness of how local shopping can empower or hinder a community’s ability to thrive, and teaching readers of all ages how to create shopping habits that support their values.

Thriving communities—Acknowledging the personal power we have to shape our schools, towns, and worlds, accompanied by exercises for instigating change.

Britt talks openly about her own experiences as a bi-racial child, she has a gift for making complex, sensitive topics accessible, and her tone is both inspiring and comforting. Full of questionnaires, stories, activities, tips, and tools, Raising Antiracist Children is a practical guide essential for parents and caregivers everywhere.

Amanda Jayatissa’s delightful and charming demeanor underplays her deliciously dark and compelling, psychological whodunit, My Sweet Girl. The new novel by the Sri Lanka-based author is centered on the meaning of identity and all the layers it can have. This is the story of Paloma who thought her perfect life would begin once she was adopted from a Sri Lankan orphanage and made it to America. But, she finds out no matter how far you run, your past catches up with you. At thirty years old and recently cut off from her parents’ funds, she decides to sublet the second bedroom of her overpriced San Francisco apartment to Arun, who recently moved from India. Paloma has to admit, it feels good helping someone find their way in America – that is until Arun discovers Paloma’s darkest secret, one that could jeopardize her own fragile place in this country. Before Paloma can pay Arun off, she finds him face down in a pool of blood. She flees the apartment but by the time the police arrive, there’s no body – and no evidence that Arun ever even existed in the first place. Paloma is terrified this is all somehow tangled up in the desperate actions she took to escape Sri Lanka so many years ago. Did Paloma’s secret die with Arun or is she now in greater danger than ever before?

We have been keeping a watchful eye on each release from North London-based producer, DJ, and musician, Loraine James. Her previous albums Reflection, For You And I, and Nothing have veered from techno dub, hip hop, drum & bass to experimental. With their latest album, Whatever The Weather Glacial Clear, James goes in a decidedly ambient direction, although the elements of frantic drum & bass are clearly recognizable on 17 Degrees Centigrade. Loraine uses the moniker, Whatever The Weather, and you are advised to listen to this beautifully produced album up to at least 12 on your volume level. Show 478