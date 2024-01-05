Donate Now!
“Broken Resolutions” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“May All of Your Troubles Last As Long As Your New Year’s Resolutions“….Joey Adams

It has been said that, “New Year’s Resolutions” are meant to be broken”.  Although people have good intentions when making New Year’s Resolutions, statistically only 8% of people actually stick to their resolutions. The reason for this seems to be largely rooted in what motivates us to create goals and also how consistent and dedicated we are in pursuing these goals.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring ways of how to move beyond those broken resolutions as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna, Friday from 4am to 6am for a special musical journey about this topic.

