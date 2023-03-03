“Celebrating Women” on Morning Energy

Eleanor Roosevelt, who was the longest-serving First Lady throughout her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms in office (1933-1945), once said, “A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water”.

There are many women who have made significant contributions to either our personal lives or on a much broader scale. Some of these contributions include: politically, scientifically, technologically or just by being wonderful providers and role models for their families.

Since the early 1980s many people from around the world have been collectively celebrating  Women’s History MonthCelebrating women’s achievements not only provides us with an opportunity to learn more about women’s significant contributions to the world, but it also provides us with a wonderful reminder that we are all a part of this universal oneness – with each person possessing individual gifts that  can contribute to the betterment of mankind.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time celebrating some of the amazing women that have grazed the face of this earth. Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!
