“Choices & Consequences” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
There is a universal paradox that says, “You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequences of your choice…”

On September 17,2024, during the bail hearing for American Rapper, record producer and record executive, Sean Combs, Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky ordered that Combs be detained due to being a potential flight risk as well as posing a danger to others.

Prior to his arrest and indictment, Combs faced numerous lawsuits in recent months involving allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse and violence – most notably was a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend (Cassie Ventura) that was settled for $30 million within 24 hours of being filed.

Months after the settlement, Combs chose to publicly apologize for his behavior towards Ventura after a surveillance video was released showing him physically assaulting her.

However, despite Combs’ legal team declaring baseless claims against their client, many feel as if Combs is finally reaping some of the consequences of his choices and negative actions.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the consequences of your choices and actions no matter what your position and power may be.

