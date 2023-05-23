Climate activist Susan Glickman says we must fix the source of the crisis not just build seawalls

Share this:

Susan Glickman, who has been advocating in Florida for policies to address climate change for 20 years, told WMNF WaveMakers Tuesday that Florida is finally admitting it has a problem and is trying to mitigate the effects of sea level rise. But, she says, that’s like buying more towels to mop up the bathroom floor flooded by an overflowing sink. We have to also have to reduce the flow of carbon emissions, the source of climate change.

Glickman, named to Florida Trend’s inaugural list of the 500 Most Influential Business Leaders, has worked with the National Resources Defense Council, the Center for Climate Integrity and the Union of Concerned Scientists to address the climate crisis. She is now a consultant to the Florida Clinicians for Climate Action, which educates health professionals on the health harms of climate change. She also developed a coalition of businesses who are now working together in support of a clean energy economy.

Listen to Susan’s interview with Janet and Tom.

Here’s a link to the energy rebate resources mentioned in the interview.