“Climate Change & Our Mental, Physical, Environmental & Economical Health” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“The less we do to address climate change now, the more regulation we will have in the future.” – Bill Nye

Hurricane Beryl was a record-breaking Hurricane leaving almost an entire island homeless, several people dead in Texas, and many people citing global warming and climate change for making hurricanes more potent as well as their being the cause of many other record breaking weather conditions.

However, in addition to the economic impact that often accompany harsh weather conditions, equally impactful are the physical, mental and emotional challenges that they often leave behind.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring climate change as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

