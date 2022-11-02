Confused about a local referendum or candidate on your 2022 election ballot? Here’s where to get more information

Share this:

You might know which candidates or parties you want to vote for. But how do you decide on races for things like judicial appointments or a local referendum?

Often, non-partisan groups produce information guides, some of which we’ve linked below.

Here’s a WMNF News election resource guide with county-by-county information about mail ballots, early in-person voting and Election Day voting.

The League of Women Voters Education Fund has a site called Vote411 where you can enter your address to get personalized information with side-by-side comparisons of your candidates and ballot issues.

Here are links to the 2022 election information from local LWV chapters:

On the ballot in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County has an All For Transportation surtax on its ballot. The county’s supervisor of elections says they will tabulate the votes on this question even though a case is still working its way through the courts.

On the ballot in the City of St. Petersburg

Residents of the City of St. Petersburg will decide on four ballot measures.

Charter amendment 1 is about rescheduling municipal elections. A “Yes” vote is a preference for moving city elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years to coincide with presidential and midterm elections.

Charter amendment 2 would change the residency requirement for redistricting in St. Pete.

Referendum 1 deals with the expansion of the Dali Museum.

Referendum 2 deals with the authority to grant economic development tax exemptions.

St. Petersburg referendum 1 – Expansion of Dali Museum: Yes

St. Petersburg referendum 2 – Authority to grant economic development tax exemption: Yes

On the ballot in Polk County

Polk County voters will decide on a plan to fund environmentally sensitive lands using property taxes, “Polk Forever.”

On the ballot in Hernando County

Hernando County voters will decide on a tax increase to fund recreation and transportation.

You can find more information on your county’s Supervisor of Elections website

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections VoteHillsborough.gov (813) 744-5900

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections VotePinellas.gov (727) 464-VOTE (8683)

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections PascoVotes.gov (352) 521-4302 or 1 (800) 851-8754

Polk County Supervisor of Elections PolkElections.gov (863) 534-5888

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections VoteManatee.gov (941) 741-3823

Hernando County Supervisor of Elections HernandoVotes.com (352) 754-4125

Citrus County Supervisor of Elections www.votecitrus.gov (352) 564-7120

Sumter County Supervisor of Elections elections.sumtercountyfl.gov (352) 569-1540

The three constitutional amendment questions on Florida ballots

For statewide issues, like the three amendment questions on the ballot of all Floridians, you can check out the League of Women Voters of Florida’s guide. The League is a non-partisan group.

Here is information about the election from the Florida Division of Elections.