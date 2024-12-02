Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

December 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Posted on December 2, 2024 • by Randi Zimmerman
Share
Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager
Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager

So I don’t bury the lead, on behalf of the WMNF staff, I wish you all a joyous holiday season. Truth be told, though, this is the time of year that feels so “in between” for me. Sure, it is “the holiday season.” Growing up in New York City, this was the time of year that decorations went up, windows were dressed, lots more music on the street, and folks even seemed a bit nicer to one another. However, the time between Thanksgiving and the New Year is always a bit wonky to me in part because so many holidays do not share the same date.

This is also the time of year that we get to hear on air from the many people who do not have regular shows as our beloved programmers may take time off or spend it out of town. Even I get to spin a record or two during this time. This in between time is certainly a bit wonky.

Anthropologists have suggested that all the holidays at this time of year say something about the human recognition that the days are approaching their extreme. Shorter, darker, colder days in this hemisphere and the opposite below the equator. Christmas, Diwali, Chanukah, Kwanza, and solstice parties celebrate the return of the light to our lives. And light is the spark within us, the joy we see outside of us, and the promise of a lasting peace we can create together. We hope that with each song played and voice heard on WMNF, that we are creating a call to activate the station’s mission. Even when the days seem dark and dreary, there will be another holiday, or reminder that the light is coming back.

At WMNF we do our best to acknowledge all the days between Thanksgiving and New Years. I’m not sure I could get through the darkness without constant reminders that the light will return.

Again, wishing you and yours a very joyous holiday season, how ever you may mark the time.

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The joy of giving: Why WMNF needs your support this Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity, taking place...

“The Little Things” on Morning Energy

“Sometimes the little things in life mean the most” Ellen Hopkins Opinion...

Harmonizing diversity: Transforming the musical landscape

Music has always been a powerful vehicle for cultural expression,...

A Memoir In Essays.  A Broken Informational Landscape.

Steve Wasserman is as charming as his eloquent writing, he’s...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Suncoast Bronze Ringers return December 9th, 5-6 PM! 🎶 Enjoy a nostalgic holiday concert featuring jazz, pop, classical, and original handbell music. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #bronzeringers 🎨🎶 We LOVE Artists! From local independent creators to up-and-coming stars and beyond, WMNF is your go-to for discovering new music that moves you and songs you didn't even know you needed. 💫 This month's quote is extra special because it highlights how our mission to help artists shine is succeeding, all thanks to our amazing listeners and supporters! 🌟 Tune in. Follow. Feel the love! 💖🎵 Featured Artist: Rachael Sage #SupportLocalArtists #MusicDiscovery #CommunityVibes #WMNF #ArtistLove Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for another great Replay Ft. @tusreymusic Texas-born singer, songwriter, & guitarist! Tanner pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americana eloquence. You don't want to miss this replay! Tune in to 88.5 on your radio dial or the WMNF App! Listening link in BIO! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Excellent Zest
Player position: