DeSantis threatens to revoke special rules for Disney. Where did those exceptions come from?

Lately, there’s been a conflict between Republicans in Florida, including Governor Ron DeSantis, and the Walt Disney Company.

It started when Disney’s CEO spoke out against what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill as it was moving through the Florida Legislature.

The bill, called, “Parental Rights in Education,” was signed into law last month by DeSantis and prohibits classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity in K-through-3rd grade, among other restrictions

Republicans vs. “woke” companies

Now, DeSantis and others are hitting back at what they call “woke” companies like Disney.

For example, State Representative Spencer Roach from North Fort Myers tweeted that he had been talking with other lawmakers about repealing Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Craig Pittman

So on WMNF’s Tuesday Café, we’ll find out what that is and what repeal might mean.

Our guest will be the author and environmental journalist Craig Pittman. He used to write for the Tampa Bay Times. Now he’s a columnist with the Florida Phoenix. Some of his books are The State You’re In, Cat Talke, Oh, Florida! and The Scent of Scandal.

You can hear this episode of WMNF’s Tuesday Café on 88.5 FM or on the WMNF app or at wmnf.org beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County. pic.twitter.com/6sj29Gj6Wz — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) March 30, 2022