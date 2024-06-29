Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Episode: Interviewing Tifiro Cook,Executive Director/Owner of KidneyCare Coaches, LLC, Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by Saba Baptiste
Share

The most integral part of Kidney Care Coaches is providing services to our kidney disease and kidney failure clients. In addition, we want to make our services known to physicians, doctor’s offices, hospitals, and dialysis centers where we can all work as a team.

Diabetes and High blood pressure are the two leading causes of kidney failure. 37 million have kidney disease, 15% of the U.S. population, 1 in  7 adults.

The owner is Tifiro Cook, as a two-time kidney transplant survivor I’ve developed a passion for helping patients with stage 3-5 kidney disease not only survive but thrive. I aim to walk with you on your journey and give you the tools to regain control of your health and well-being.

Complimentary services: We know that finding someone who understands your kidney disease challenges can be a difficult task. Kidney Care Coaches is here! Our Founder, CEO, and Coach have been where you are. Spending over a decade on both peritoneal and hemodialysis and being a survivor of two kidney transplants he “sat in the chair” and walked the long road to survival. Both he and the Nurse Practitioner will be there to partner with, encourage, and celebrate your victories as you move through healing to health and hope

Tags
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Pinellas police are tracking where the unhoused sleep before state ban takes effect

Listen:   The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that cities...

pronouns they them
Feds weigh in against Florida’s pronoun law

The case alleges that Florida's restrictions violate the teachers’ First...

Tampa Bay politicos discuss Biden-Trump debate

You’re probably still hungover from the first presidential debate between...

AAA has some advice for travelers hitting the road on July 4th

AAA expects record number of travelers this Independence Day. ...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Righteous Rockers Experience
Player position: