Episode: Interviewing Tifiro Cook,Executive Director/Owner of KidneyCare Coaches, LLC, Tampa Bay Area

The most integral part of Kidney Care Coaches is providing services to our kidney disease and kidney failure clients. In addition, we want to make our services known to physicians, doctor’s offices, hospitals, and dialysis centers where we can all work as a team.

Diabetes and High blood pressure are the two leading causes of kidney failure. 37 million have kidney disease, 15% of the U.S. population, 1 in 7 adults.

The owner is Tifiro Cook, as a two-time kidney transplant survivor I’ve developed a passion for helping patients with stage 3-5 kidney disease not only survive but thrive. I aim to walk with you on your journey and give you the tools to regain control of your health and well-being.

Complimentary services: We know that finding someone who understands your kidney disease challenges can be a difficult task. Kidney Care Coaches is here! Our Founder, CEO, and Coach have been where you are. Spending over a decade on both peritoneal and hemodialysis and being a survivor of two kidney transplants he “sat in the chair” and walked the long road to survival. Both he and the Nurse Practitioner will be there to partner with, encourage, and celebrate your victories as you move through healing to health and hope