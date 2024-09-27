“Expect The Unexpected” on Morning Energy

“Expect the unexpected” is an idiom used to convey the idea that people should accept the fact that surprises will happen, and that sometimes things in life are not guaranteed, predictable or absolute. And of these many things that are sooo very unpredictable are hurricanes.

Hurricane Helene was expected to make landfall as a powerful hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend Region. Helene lived up to this expectation as she made landfall late Thursday evening on September 26, 2024 as a category 4 hurricane bringing with her catastrophic winds and life threatening conditions which some people have never seen in their lifetime.

However, despite how devastating that the “unexpected” can sometimes be, according to some, “In the journey of life, the unexpected is the compass guiding us to extraordinary destinations.” – Maya Angelou

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring “Expecting The Unexpected” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.