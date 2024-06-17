Donate Now! Shop
Back
Donate Now!

Experience the genre-blending genius of Keller Williams live

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Share

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical experience as the whimsical and wildly talented Keller Williams returns to Tampa on Thursday, December 6th at Skippers Smokehouse.

Buy your tickets by clicking here

Known for his unmatched live looping skills and seamless genre-blending sounds, Keller creates an auditory kaleidoscope of “acoustic dance music” by layering folk, rock, jazz, funk and more – all while sampling his guitar riffs, bass lines and percussion grooves on the fly right before your eyes and ears.

No two Keller Williams shows are ever the same as he crafts an ever-evolving improvisational journey packed with his clever lyrics, jaw-dropping guitar wizardry, and mind-bending looping mastery. Buckle up for a musical thrill ride!

Virginian, Keller Williams, released his first album in 1994, FREEK, and has since given each of his albums a single syllable title: BUZZ, SPUN, BREATHE, LOOP, LAUGH, HOME, DANCE, STAGE, GRASS, DREAM, TWELVE, LIVE, ODD, THIEF, KIDS, BASS, PICK, FUNK, VAPE, SYNC, RAW, SANS, ADD, SPEED, CELL, GRIT and DROLL.

Each title serves as a concise summation of the concept guiding each project. Keller’s albums reflect his pursuit to create music that sounds like nothing else.

Keller’s constant evolution has led to numerous band projects as well; Keller & The Keels, Grateful Grass, KWahtro, Keller and the Travelin’ McCourys, Grateful Gospel and More Than A Little to name a few. Keller can be found playing clubs and festivals around the U.S. with these projects throughout the year.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Doors open at 7pm and the showstarts at 8:30pm.

Buy your tickets by clicking here

Don’t miss your chance to be sonically blown away by one of music’s true mad scientists and pioneering live performers.

For more information go to:

www.KellerWilliams.net

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

X/Twitter

Threads

Tags

You may also like

“A Celebration of Fathers” on Morning Energy

“A father is someone you look up to no matter...

Breaking the silence: WMNF 88.5 FM’s broadcast of the Gaza Monologues

In a world often dominated by noise, where narratives are...

Enrichment Power

Tiffany Watson and Krystal Rodriguez join Keto Nord and Walter...

Nonviolent Resistance. A Presidential Candidate Vs. Democracy

A Ministry of Risk – Philip Berrigan’s Writings on Peace...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎙️✨ On June 14th, we hosted 13 students and 2 chaperones from Camp Fire Sunshine for a music project and station tour! Their enthusiasm and creativity highlighted the importance of youth in advancing our community radio mission. Thank you, Camp Fire Sunshine! 🎶📻❤️ #WMNF #YouthPower TODAY AT 2PM ON @live_music_showcase ! The Awesome Discord Theory! 🎉🎵🔥 @discordtheory combines elements of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and other alternative genres, while lyrically provoking thought, love, and hope. Catch this band live here on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Juneteenth is coming up soon! 🎉 Who remembers the fantastic Poetry and Hip Hop Slam we had at the WMNF Studios to celebrate? It's hard to believe it's already been 5 years! What a great time that was! Let's get ready to create even more fantastic memories this year! 🌟 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf 🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: