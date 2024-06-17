Experience the genre-blending genius of Keller Williams live

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical experience as the whimsical and wildly talented Keller Williams returns to Tampa on Thursday, December 6th at Skippers Smokehouse.

Buy your tickets by clicking here

Known for his unmatched live looping skills and seamless genre-blending sounds, Keller creates an auditory kaleidoscope of “acoustic dance music” by layering folk, rock, jazz, funk and more – all while sampling his guitar riffs, bass lines and percussion grooves on the fly right before your eyes and ears.

No two Keller Williams shows are ever the same as he crafts an ever-evolving improvisational journey packed with his clever lyrics, jaw-dropping guitar wizardry, and mind-bending looping mastery. Buckle up for a musical thrill ride!

Virginian, Keller Williams, released his first album in 1994, FREEK, and has since given each of his albums a single syllable title: BUZZ, SPUN, BREATHE, LOOP, LAUGH, HOME, DANCE, STAGE, GRASS, DREAM, TWELVE, LIVE, ODD, THIEF, KIDS, BASS, PICK, FUNK, VAPE, SYNC, RAW, SANS, ADD, SPEED, CELL, GRIT and DROLL.

Each title serves as a concise summation of the concept guiding each project. Keller’s albums reflect his pursuit to create music that sounds like nothing else.

Keller’s constant evolution has led to numerous band projects as well; Keller & The Keels, Grateful Grass, KWahtro, Keller and the Travelin’ McCourys, Grateful Gospel and More Than A Little to name a few. Keller can be found playing clubs and festivals around the U.S. with these projects throughout the year.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Doors open at 7pm and the showstarts at 8:30pm.

Don’t miss your chance to be sonically blown away by one of music’s true mad scientists and pioneering live performers.

