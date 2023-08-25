“Exploring Body Languages” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Body language is defined as “the process of communicating non-verbally through conscious or unconscious gestures and movements”. Body language plays a significant role in communication because it tends to tell a more comprehensive story rather than just words.

Body language became a hot topic of discussion during the first GOP Primary 2024 Presidential Debates-with some body language experts concluding that Nikki Haley commanded the stage with her confidence. Paying close attention to body language can give us insight into a person’s motives as well as help us to successfully navigate through conflicts and nurture relationships.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring our every day body languages as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!