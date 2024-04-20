Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida will appeal a judge’s ruling on a pronoun law

Posted on by Staff
Share
pronouns they them
Illustration of gender pronouns by Ekaterina Tveitan via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Lawyers for state education officials on Thursday filed a notice that they will appeal a court ruling that blocked enforcement of a 2023 law requiring a transgender teacher to use pronouns that align with her sex assigned at birth.

The 2023 law restricts educators’ use of personal pronouns and titles in schools. Katie Wood, a transgender Hillsborough County teacher, and AV Schwandes, a nonbinary teacher fired last year by Florida Virtual School, sought preliminary injunctions as part of a lawsuit challenging the restrictions.

The challenge alleged the law violates the teachers’ First Amendment rights and runs afoul of a federal civil rights law.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on April 9 issued a preliminary injunction blocking state education officials from enforcing the law against Wood, but the injunction does not apply statewide.

Attorneys for the Florida Department of Education and other defendants had asked Walker to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the Legislature has discretion to “promote the state’s pedagogical goals and vindicate parental rights.”

Thursday’s notice by the defendants’ attorneys did not provide details of the appeal filed at the Atlanta-based U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as is typical in such instances.

Walker’s decision, which also denied a preliminary injunction request by Schwandes, said that the law violated the First Amendment.

“This time, the state of Florida declares that it has the absolute authority to redefine your identity if you choose to teach in a public school. So, the question before this court is whether the First Amendment permits the state to dictate, without limitation, how public school teachers refer to themselves when communicating to students. The answer is a thunderous ‘no,’” the judge wrote.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Mon., April 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Black History Museum location is down to three Members...

Restorative Justice, Truth and Reconciliation

The Forum talks with Tampa, FL City Councilman Luis Viera...

Possible site for state Black history museum narrowed to 3; Sarasota narrowly misses out

Listen: Members of the Black History Museum Task Force chose...

Let’s discuss whether or not the Tampa Bay Rays stadium proposal is a good deal for St. Pete

In his 1931 book “The Epic Of America,” James Truslow...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣 Happy National Record Store Day! There's no better day to add to your Vinyl collection! Let's see what you got! Drop a photo of your Vinyl gems below! #wmnf #nationalrecordstoreday TODAY ON: WMNF's Live Music Showcase Join us for a performance by the Awesome Pet Lizard band at 2pm here on Facebook or 88.5 on the Radio Dial! If you Love Emo Punk you do not want to miss this show! Watch Live on Facebook OR CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Healthy Steps Show with Dr. Fred Harvey
Player position: