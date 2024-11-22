From founder to legend: WMNF’s historic tribute to Cameron Dilley

Doug Renck, Cam Dilley and Sam Hval

In a touching tribute to one of its founding members, WMNF 88.5 FM has officially named its extensive music library after Cameron D. Dilley, recognizing his exceptional contributions to both the station and the broader community. The dedication ceremony, held at the WMNF studios, brought together friends, fans, and colleagues to celebrate this meaningful honor.

The music library, which houses the station’s vast collection of recordings and musical archives, will now serve as a lasting testament to Dilley’s legacy and his instrumental role in shaping WMNF’s musical heritage. The dedication not only recognizes his past contributions but also ensures that future generations of radio enthusiasts and music lovers will remember his impact on community radio.

During the celebration, Dilley was present to witness this recognition alongside his supporters. The gathering provided an opportunity for the WMNF community to share stories and memories, highlighting the lasting influence of his work at the station.

This dedication stands as a testament to the vital role that committed individuals like Cameron D. Dilley play in building and sustaining community radio.

The newly named Cameron D. Dilley Music Library will continue to serve as a valuable resource for WMNF’s programmers and staff, carrying forward the tradition of musical excellence and community service that Dilley helped establish at the station.