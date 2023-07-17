Guarding Your Health: Mold Toxicity, Neurodegenerative Diseases, and More!

Mold toxicity can be a serious health concern, and it is important to take the necessary steps to identify, remove, and prevent mold growth. In this podcast, Dr. Fred Harvey provides advice on how to protect against mold toxicity, such as testing for mycotoxins and taking fish oil, phosphatidylcholine, and unrefined oils. Additionally, Dr. Harvey sheds light on other health issues, such as Neurodegenerative diseases, Anti-K Antibodies, Mold remediation, and Periodontal disease. He offers valuable insight on how to prevent or manage symptoms related to each of these health issues, such as practicing good oral hygiene and taking medications. This podcast provides important information for anyone looking to protect their health from the dangers of mold toxicity.