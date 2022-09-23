“Harvesting Time” on Morning Energy

Each year between September 21st and 24th an astronomical event known as the Fall or Autumnal equinox occurs. On this day in the northern hemisphere, the sun is exactly above the equator and day and night are of roughly equal length (https://www.britannica.com/science/autumnal-equinox). In the Southern Hemisphere the Equinox occurs on March 20th or 21st.

The Fall Equinox marks the end of the summer and beginning of the Fall season which also means that the days become shorter as the winter solstice approaches. This change in the season is also connected to Temporal landmarks which psychological represent new beginnings or fresh starts