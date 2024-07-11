Donate Now!
July 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Posted on by Randi Zimmerman
Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager
Since the debate between the two Presidential candidates two weeks ago, I have been unable to process fully how we got here and how we will get out of this. No matter what your political inclinations and beliefs, many folks seem to agree that this is not where we want to be as a nation, or world. I will not feed the sturm and drang that currently drapes us. Rather I will do what is in my power to continue to provide the WMNF community and beyond with a reason to believe. Our mission, vision, and values statements demand it.

Fiercely independent, thoughtful, trusted media is disappearing. However, the human desire to understand and connect with each other has not. At WMNF, we are dedicated to starting, fostering, and maintaining connections with you and each other. We see the distractions and feel them with you because we are living these moments together. Each day programmers dig deep, ignore the noise, and provide the best volunteer-powered audio connection we can. We know you are counting on the perseverance of community radio to get us through.

You might be someone who found Marcie Finkelstein’s Words & Music on Saturday and love the way she weaves the artistry of singer-songwriters into our lives. Maybe you connect to the outrage expressed by the Surly Voices, feeling heard and believed after calling in. Or, you just love Deadhead Ed so you can tune in to tune out on Tuesday nights. Maybe you are a night owl discovered Mike B, DJ Kellen, Ashley VanHauvert, or David Diaz and now love a musical genre you never considered listening to before. Collectively, WMNF’s shows are programmed by people who love folk, Americana, R&B, hip hop, soul, classic & contemporary Latin music, jazz, electronica, heavy metal, rock, …. Just about every genre that could represent the Tampa Bay area.

Music, news, or some combination of the two, WMNF continues to be about connection. With this connection, we come to understand and trust. We are always providing reasons to believe in each other, reasons to believe that our world can be a kinder, just, and more sustainable place. We believe, and put it all on the radio. Thanks for being in community with us, giving us a reason to believe, and keep on keeping on.

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM

