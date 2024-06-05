Donate Now!
June 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Posted on by Randi Zimmerman
Randi Zimmerman announced as WMNF's new General Manager
June is Pride Month for many folks in the WMNF community, and around the world. Though I could take a victory lap for being out and proud as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community myself, I want to focus for a few lines about how proud I am to be the General Manager of WMNF.

Some of you reading this letter participated in the recent review of my performance – 81 people total from the list of Radioactivists, staff, and Board of Directors let me know that overall, you are pleased with the direction of the station since I arrived in February 2022. Some of those reviews remind me that I’ll never please everyone all the time. Yet overall, I have many reasons to be proud of my service to you in this chair.

I am particularly proud because I also know that I stand on the shoulders of giants who had it tougher than I did. I was fortunate to know Janine Farver when she did her Morning Show, well after she was the first Station Manager. By that time, Janine was running the Florida Humanities Council. I have talked with Greg Musselman and appreciated his guidance, because he certainly hears the heartbeat of our community. I salute the Vicki Santa photo in the hallway as I pass by every day, and often stand at the window in the GM office, quite sure that she did the same. I imagine myself standing in her footsteps as I make decisions about as she put it, “advancing the mission of the station in the most fiscally responsible way.” I am sure that Vicki and I would disagree on a few things. However, at the end of the day, she would know that I am following her advice. Then she would ask me to share those favorite left field seats at a Ray’s game.

Even more importantly, I’m proud of the station that we are building together for the next generation of Radioactivists. I know that I am one General Manager in a long line of leaders who have preceded me, and others who will come after. I feel a responsibility to not only preserve the original, founding community of WMNF, but also their children, and future generations. We have some new grandparents among us who are sharing the values they share on the air.

During Pride Month, I hope you too are proud of what you bring to the WMNF community. We have our own wild flower garden, full of diverse voices that draw the most beautiful birds and bees for future pollination.

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM

 

