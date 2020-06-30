Kathy Castor announces “Solving the Climate Crisis” plan

Democrats in the U.S. House have unveiled a climate plan with the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“We are releasing a transformative roadmap for solving the climate crisis. We have a plan for building the 100% clean energy economy. And we are going to do it in an equitable and inclusive way. Our task is urgent. The last five years are the hottest on record. And it’s getting hotter.

“Greenhouse gases have accumulated in the atmosphere to the point that they are wreaking havoc and costing lives. The pollution and the costly impacts will get worse unless we act and act now. Right now. We have a plan. And it comes at a critical time.

“Our plan will put people back to work and rebuild in a way that benefits all of us. That means environmental justice and our vulnerable communities are at the center of the solutions we propose. The health of our families and the air that we breathe are at the heart of our plan.

“We chart the course to good-paying American jobs in solar and wind energy. In manufacturing American-made clean energy, clean electric vehicles. And in strengthening communities so that they are more resilient to flooding, extreme heat, intense hurricanes and wildfires.

“We must build American and buy American and value workers who have a right to good, family-sustaining jobs and a safe place to work. We must protect America’s public lands and offshore waters rather than exploit them. And renewable energy will empower our lives and it will be cheaper.”