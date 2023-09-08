“Keeping Hope Alive” on Morning Energy

On September 5th, 2023, Leonard Mack was exonerated from DNA evidence of a rape crime that happen in Greenburg, New York in 1975. Mack’s conviction resulted in him serving nearly a decade in prison, and it also forever changed the trajectory of his life. However, despite waiting over 50 years for his name to be cleared, Mack said that he never lost hope that his innocence would be proven.

Mack isn’t the only individual who has been wrongfully convicted of a crime. Anthony Ray Hinton, an American activist, writer, and author was wrongly convicted of the 1985 murders of two fast food restaurant managers in Birmingham, Alabama and spent nearly 30 years on death row until his release in 2015. Following his release, Hinton famously remarked, “The sun do shine.” which became part of the title for his memoir: “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.”

Many of us live our lives feeling defeated because we become overwhelmed by life’s circumstances. Although it’s normal to feel like you have reached the end of a rope, how you choose to proceed can change the course of your future.