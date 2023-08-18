“Knowing Your Worth” on Morning Energy

Share this:

It has been said, “When you know your worth, you do not need others to confirm it”.

On July 8th 2023, upon winning her heat in the first round of the women’s 200 meters during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene Oregon, Sha’Carri Richardson told reporters, “I’m not back. I’m better.”

Since 2021, Richardson has worked hard to redeem herself from a tainted reputation as a result of a failed drug test that led to her disqualification from the 100 meter race prior to the Tokyo Olympics. However, Richardson refused to let this experience lead to her demise or undermine her self-worth.

Worth is defined as, “the value of something measured by its qualities or by the esteem in which it is held“. It is also defined as “moral or personal value”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of “Knowing Your Worth” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!