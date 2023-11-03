Donate Now!
Laila el-Haddad on What Israel is doing to Gaza and What Palestinians Want

Posted on by Ahmed Bedier
Israel has been bombing the Gaza strip non-stop for almost 4 weeks killing over 9000 civilians more than third of which are children. Israeli leaders say their goal is to eradicate Hamas for carrying out the October 7th attack that Israel says took the lives of 1400 in addition to over 200 hostages taken by Hamas. On this episode of True Talk Palestinian American journalist, author and Gaza native Laila el-Haddad, discusses the modern history of Gaza and how they are enduring what many are calling a genocide or new nakba.

 

 

