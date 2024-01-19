Donate Now!
“Lessons Learned Through Sports” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“I’ve never scored a goal in my life without getting a pass from someone else.”
— Abby Wambach

There is a saying that “TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK”,  and one of the ways that this can be seen on a massive scale is during the annual Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl has been occurring in the United States since 1966 and is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. However, there is often a lot of focus on the quarterbacks during each Super Bowl game.  However, a quarterback would not be successful without the collective efforts of the team.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the LESSONS WE LEARN  THROUGH SPORTS” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

