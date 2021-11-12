“Lest We Forget” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Lest we forget” is a phrase commonly used in remembrance of soldiers who lost their lives in warfare. The phrase is believed to have originated from the poem, “Recessional” by Rudyard Kipling . For decades many from around the world have made collective efforts to celebrates those who lost their lives to war, whether those efforts are on Veterans Day in the United States or on Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth of Nations.

It has been said that,”Those Who Do Not Learn History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” It has also been said that the “More You Know About The Past, The Better You Are For The Future”. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the important lessons about examining our history,“lest we forget”.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!