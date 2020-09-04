“Letting Your Light Shine” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On August 28, 2020, the world lost both a real life and comic book hero, (Chadwick Boseman). Boseman was an American actor who is best known for his portrayal of T’Challa (Black Panther) in the 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. He was 43 years old. Following Boseman’s death, many took to social media to express their condolences and gratitude for the inspiring life that he lived both on and off the movie screen.

Someone once said, “We are indeed the light of the world–but only if our switch is turned on.” Of the many ways that Boseman was a “Light To The World’ was the work that he did with the Make A Wish Foundation. Additionally, he let his light shine by how he lived his life – thinking of others before thinking of himself.

On morning energy, we are going to spend time exploring various ways that we we can also be a hero to others by, “letting our light shine”

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

