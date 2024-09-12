Donate Now!
Marijuana experts discuss pros and cons of recreational pot amendment

Posted on by Chris Young
Panelists at IUPAT Local Union 88, Union Hall in Riverview, FL. // Chris Young, WMNF News 9/11/24

Listen:

The proposed constitutional amendment to legalize weed in Florida has gotten bipartisan support, including from former President Donald Trump.  

The Hillsborough County Black Chamber of Commerce talked about the pros and cons of legalization during a panel discussion Wednesday.

Around two dozen people, many of whom champion weed, gathered in Riverview to hear from five marijuana experts. 

Joshua Monteiro is an attorney who uses pot to treat his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“So that’s all we’re saying is – why are you regulating something that in plenty of states is legal, that is not as bad as alcohol sometimes, alcohol can be ten times worse, and is disproportionately putting away black and brown people,” Monteiro said.

Yomaira Pineiro, CEO and founder of hemp company CureAlife, was the only person on the panel in opposition to the pot referendum.

“We have an option that’s federally legal and state complaint cannabis already, that might not be as strong as medical marijuana or recreational, but it offers relief,”  Pineiro said.

DJ Howard is the founder of Minorities for Medical Marijuana. 

Howard’s organization received money from Trulieve.

The large medical marijuana company has pumped nearly 100 million dollars into pro-cannabis campaigns. 

Although Howard said he sometimes disagrees with Trulieve and its CEO Kim Rivers, he still believes in the amendment.

“I have met with Kim Rivers multiple times, I don’t trust her as far as I can throw a football across this room. I don’t trust legislators, I do not trust any of them,” Howard said.

However, Howard said the amendment is an important first step in changing marijuana’s stigma.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has notably been vocal about his opposition to the measure – and it has caused wide debate in the Republican party. 

Most recently the Florida Young Republicans endorsed Amendment 3, going against the GOP in Tallahassee.

Either way, voters will decide in November whether Florida will join 24 other states and Washington D.C. in legalizing marijuana. 

