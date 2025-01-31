Donate Now!
Medicaid changes will take effect in Florida

Posted on January 31, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
stethoscope on money
By merznatalia via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Changes in Florida’s Medicaid managed-care system will take effect in February, including new contracts with health plans and a reduced number of regions.

The contracts will involve tens of billions of dollars in the coming years, with about 3 million people receiving health care through the managed-care system as of December, according to data posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website.

Lawmakers in 2011 created a system in which most Medicaid beneficiaries are required to enroll in managed-care plans.

The agency has gone through lengthy contracting processes three times, including a process that started in 2023 and ended last year.

In the past, the agency awarded contracts in 11 regions of the state; that was scaled back to nine regions in the latest process.

Eight health plans have received contracts for the medical managed care part of the program, while two dental plans have received contracts.

