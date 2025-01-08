From sketchbook to Community Radio: Meet Elijah Ferreira, WMNF’s fund drive t-shirt designer

At the intersection of fashion, multimedia, and community spirit stands Elijah “Eli” Ferreira, the creative force behind WMNF 88.5 FM’s latest fund drive t-shirt design. As a multi-certified designer, Ferreira brings a unique blend of technical skill and artistic vision to every project.

Ferreira’s journey began with a simple yet powerful combination: A love for fine art and a critical eye for apparel design. His athletic background in cross country, track and field, and basketball sparked an innovative approach to addressing gaps in sportswear design, leading him to develop solutions that merged functionality with style.

We will be offering this exclusive Artist Limited Edition T-shirt during our upcoming Fund Drive, taking place from February 19 to 26.

A pivotal moment came in May 2022 when Ferreira joined the inaugural Masterclass at Pensole Lewis College in Detroit, studying under fashion icon Dr. D’Wayne Edwards. This experience opened doors to collaborations with major brands like Carhartt, Keds, and Under Armour, where his original design concepts caught industry attention. His education culminated in dual certifications in Footwear and Apparel Design.

Today, Ferreira’s portfolio spans an impressive range of projects, from freelance design work with movie production companies to his current role as Chief Operating Officer at Moore Fragrance. His responsibilities now include global marketing operations and product design for the luxury perfume company he helped establish in May 2023.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ferreira’s commitment to humanitarian causes earned him the 2019 Anne Frank Humanitarian Award, reflecting his dedication to making a positive impact through his creative work.

His collaboration with WMNF 88.5 FM represents another chapter in his journey of connecting communities through design, bringing his distinctive visual style to support community radio.