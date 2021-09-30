In Oct. 7 meeting, state Board of Education will scrutinize districts with mask mandates

Share this:

The Florida Board of Education will meet next week.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that it will determine whether 11 school districts, including Hillsborough and Sarasota, have complied with rules forbidding student mask mandates.

Governor Ron DeSantis wants school districts to allow parents to decide whether their kids wear masks.

But as a protection against the spread of COVID-19 the eleven districts mandated masks in most cases.

The State Board of Education will meet next Thursday to check compliance.