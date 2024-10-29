November 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager

As a news and political enthusiast, my emotions sometimes overwhelm my behavior when the stakes are high. This also happens when I believe that someone has been hurt due to an injustice. When I found the WMNF community, I felt that I found an ideological home. As General Manager, I am keenly aware of how diverse the WMNF community is. This includes our politics and viewpoints.

Post Election Day 2024, people will be happy, sad, angry, fearful…a whole host of deeply felt emotions. Some people will be convinced that our nation is under attack from within. Others will believe that we should be joyous about moving in the “right direction.” No matter how you feel after the election, my goal is to make sure you know that there is a place for your voice at WMNF.

The Federal Communications Commission mandated that frequencies between 88 and 92 on the FM band are reserved for all non-commercial stations. I often poke fun of this when I say that WMNF sits at the far left end of the radio dial for a reason. That said, WMNF is non-partisan, as required by law. And when the microphone is on, even on-air volunteers must speak in a non-partisan way. We insist internally and externally on supporting each person’s humanity and right to civil discourse, not only when we disagree, but especially when we disagree. Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit us indiscriminately. WMNF staff and volunteers provided connection and assistance when possible to each person, no matter what they may believe politically.

We must all embody the WMNF values from our mission statement. It states, “We put our mission into action with an unwavering commitment to advancing the causes of peace; equity; cultural and civic vitality; and social economic, and environmental justice. Our commitment to these values extends to every aspect of our organization, outreach, operations, and programming.” Many conversations should take place to fully describe how to embody this values statement. Let’s show everyone else how to do it.

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM